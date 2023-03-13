Adrien Rabiot stops the ball with his arm and the images are quite evident. The Var to confirm the goal with which Juventus took the lead. The match ends 4-2 for the bianconeri

Endless protests from Sampdoria, capable of grabbing Juventus back in the first half. Bianconeri forward with Bremer and Rabiotblucerchiati who respond immediately with Augello e Djuric. But in the second half, everything happens. In the 64th minute Rabiot scores his personal brace by bringing Massimiliano Allegri’s team forward: the French midfielder blocks the ball and lets go of a great shot that slips behind Turk.

the net that blows up the Stadium, but the protests of the Sampdoria players are fierce. The reason? Rabiot’s possible handball when he stops the ball and starts the winning shot. The images of the Var, however, are not very clear and amidst the Sampdoria protests, the Frenchman’s goal is validated. Allowing Juventus to take a 3-2 lead in a tricky match, which Sampdoria was able to play by retaliating blow for blow, coming close to the coup in Turin, but then collapsing in the final with the 4-2 made by Soule in full stoppage time (69 ‘ Vlahovic from a penalty, however, had hit the post). Sure, some doubts about the 3-2 remain, but the fact is that in the end Allegri celebrated, with Dejan Stankovic’s team ever lower, a few steps from the abyss.