Home Sports Juventus-Sampdoria: Rabiot-goal, hand ball. The Var validates: what happened – breaking latest news
Sports

Juventus-Sampdoria: Rabiot-goal, hand ball. The Var validates: what happened – breaking latest news

by admin
Juventus-Sampdoria: Rabiot-goal, hand ball. The Var validates: what happened – breaking latest news

Adrien Rabiot stops the ball with his arm and the images are quite evident. The Var to confirm the goal with which Juventus took the lead. The match ends 4-2 for the bianconeri

Endless protests from Sampdoria, capable of grabbing Juventus back in the first half. Bianconeri forward with Bremer and Rabiotblucerchiati who respond immediately with Augello e Djuric. But in the second half, everything happens. In the 64th minute Rabiot scores his personal brace by bringing Massimiliano Allegri’s team forward: the French midfielder blocks the ball and lets go of a great shot that slips behind Turk.

the net that blows up the Stadium, but the protests of the Sampdoria players are fierce. The reason? Rabiot’s possible handball when he stops the ball and starts the winning shot. The images of the Var, however, are not very clear and amidst the Sampdoria protests, the Frenchman’s goal is validated. Allowing Juventus to take a 3-2 lead in a tricky match, which Sampdoria was able to play by retaliating blow for blow, coming close to the coup in Turin, but then collapsing in the final with the 4-2 made by Soule in full stoppage time (69 ‘ Vlahovic from a penalty, however, had hit the post). Sure, some doubts about the 3-2 remain, but the fact is that in the end Allegri celebrated, with Dejan Stankovic’s team ever lower, a few steps from the abyss.

March 12, 2023 (change March 12, 2023 | 23:28)

© breaking latest news

See also  Liaoning and Guangsha first go to the next round of the CBA semi-finals. There are many things to watch

You may also like

Spain: Barcelona wins in Bilbao, back to +9...

Two victories for eventing rider Siegl

Indian Wells 2023: Cameron Norrie beats Taro Daniel...

Favorites take squash titles, Kolářová and Solnický celebrate

United Rentals Work United 500 highlights: William Byron...

Scheffler wins Players Championship – sport.ORF.at

“It costs us more with the ball lately”

Frédéric Antonetti (Strasbourg) after the draw in Marseille:...

Ren Ziwei, deputy to the National People’s Congress...

Marseille scuttled and conceded a draw against Strasbourg

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy