Allegri’s team recovered after a double advantage, then resolved in the final thanks to the Frenchman and Soulé. The Serbian hits two woodworks, one of which from the penalty spot

Game (almost) closed in less than half an hour by Juventus, reopened in one hundred seconds by Sampdoria and finally brought home in the second half by the bianconeri thanks to a 3-2 by Adrien Rabiot (who scored twice) and a 4-2 by the young Soulé , first center in Serie A. Six goals in all, but still without Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian, demonstrating the difficult moment (he hasn’t scored in six games between the league and the Cups), kicks a penalty on the post. The former viola’s mistake does not compromise Juventus’ victory, which rises to seventh place with 38 points. But on the field, net of the penalties, the bianconeri would be second with 53 points.

THE TWO THOUSAND — Partly the many absences (Di Maria, Chiesa, Pogba, Milik, Alex Sandro plus the suspended Kean) and partly the need to make someone catch their breath in view of the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday at Freiburg. Thus Allegri launches Enzo Barrenechea born in 2001 into the middle of the field, in his second appearance as a starter after the one in the derby and once again in place of Paredes, together with Nicolò Fagioli (2001) and Fabio Miretti (2003). The latter is the same age as that Martin Turk, an absolute debutant in Serie A, deployed by Dejan Stankovic in goal given the injury of the former Emil Audero. See also Piano Battaglia is increasingly visited thanks to the start of the ski lifts

BOTTLE AND ANSWER — The first goalscorings are from Sampdoria: Gunter launches “alla Bonucci” and Gabbiadini misses his aim from a few steps away (6′). Two minutes later it is always the Sampdoria striker who misses an excellent opportunity. Juventus thanked them and, on their first real attempt (delicious corner from Kostic), took the lead thanks to an imperious header from Bremer (11′). Almost photocopied action in the 26th minute: Kostic’s corner, Miretti’s counter-cross, who has time to stop the ball and aim unchallenged, and Rabiot’s winning goal. Game over? Not at all. Sampdoria, despite the precarious standings and the 2-0, doesn’t give up and in less than a hundred seconds makes it 2-2: first it’s Augello who burns the black and white defense and beats Perin, then it’s Djuricic who takes advantage of the Juventus blackout. The frost descends on the Allianz Stadium, which between one choir and another of incitement does not hold back a few whistles. Then Fagioli tries, at the end of the first half, to give the shock: brushstroke in the center of the area for Vlahovic, who unsuccessfully claims a penalty kick for Turk’s avalanche exit.

RABIOT YES, VLAHOVIC NO — Allegri redesigns Juventus between one time and another. Inside Locatelli (for Barrenechea) and Cuadrado (for Bonucci), with De Sciglio joining Danilo and Bremer in the defensive trio. The first attempt is by Vlahovic (8′ st), directly from a free kick, but the Serbian’s shot hits the Sampdoria barrier. Thus, in the 19th minute, Rabiot decides that he wants to win the game alone and invents a devastating progression. Sampdoria’s defenders try to knock him down, but the Frenchman manages to close the triangle with Fagioli with a great shot into the top corner that makes it 3-2. Ninth goal of the season for the Duke, third brace (all at home). Not even the time to cheer, as Cuadrado gets the penalty with feints. Vlahovic goes on the spot, but the former viola shoots on the post. Very difficult moment for DV9. His companions embrace him and the public tries to cheer him up by joining in a creepy chorus: “Dusan, Dusan, Dusan”. Vlahovic tries to break the spell around the 80th minute, but luck doesn’t help him in both situations. Luckily it doesn’t even support Cuadrado, whose fireball hits the crossbar, and the usual DV9. Yes, Vlahovic also tries with his head, ball on the crossbar and winning touch for Soulé’s 4-2. See also The Pope and the Patriarchs of the Eastern Church pray for Lebanon-Vatican News

