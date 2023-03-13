Home News In Guacochito, hooded individuals murdered a man
In Guacochito, hooded individuals murdered a man

When he was conversing in a canteen in the township of Guacochito, a local was killed by several gunshot wounds to the head, in events recorded early this Sunday.

Witnesses indicated that the hitmen were two hooded men aboard a motorcycle, the grillman being the one who got out of the vehicle and fired repeatedly at Danilo Toncel, known as Nilo, who was 30 years old.

The authorities carried out the technical inspection of the body.

Toncel was engaged in various trades, lived in Guacoche and leaves behind a son and a pregnant sentimental partner.

