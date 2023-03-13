



The crystal clear waters of the Guabizhún lagoon, in Déleg, province of Cañar, attract tourists from different latitudes. The space was recently renovated and a restaurant and a gallery selling local handicrafts were opened. Have new distractions for the family.

The wind shakes the waters of the lagoon Guabizhun. Thousands of shapes are drawn on the surface decorated with the reflection of mountains, trees and clouds. Although the cold hits, the atmosphere is warmed by the colorful surroundings.

Recently, the mayor’s office Deleg a center was inaugurated next to the lagoon to receive visitors. There, gastronomy and crafts tell the story of the community that lives around the crystalline waters of the lagoon.

The inhabitants of Guabizhun ducks, swallows, quililicos, crickets, frogs… interpret a symphony that seems to sing the hymn of nature. Meanwhile, the totora, a native plant, grows and takes over the shores of the lagoon.

In the surroundings, plants such as horse chupa, retama, cabuya, chilca among many others grow. Native flora grows on the branches of the eucalyptus, walnut and capulí trees. The name Guabizhún is an old word from the area, possibly Cañari, which means ‘Heart of Man’.

According to research, they come from the words ‘Guabi’ and ‘Zhun’. The origin of the lagoon is natural, according to the inhabitants of the area, and comes from groundwater from the heights.

This is one of the few lagoons that has a large number of houses nearby. Even a chapel. Walking near Guabizhún is feeling the heartbeat of nature. At each step, the floor rumbles similar to the beating of the heart.

Activities

The renovated space implemented an access bridge to the lagoon, about 40 meters long, which first allows you to reach a viewpoint. From this place, it is possible to have a privileged view of the lagoon. Photo lovers will enjoy this space.

From this area there is access to a small port from which it is possible to board pedal boats for a walk in the lagoon. You can also practice sport fishing, you only need to go with the necessary implements for this sport.

Walkers can surround the lagoon in an average time of 20 minutes. There is a recreation area for children that is not in good condition. It is not recommended to use the games until they intervene with improvements.

Two camping areas make it easy for visitors to camp and eat. Viviana, the person in charge of the new space implemented next to the lagoon, recommends being careful when walking along the banks because there are bridges that have not received maintenance near the water.

The shores are swampy. That is one of the main reasons that invite you to be careful when walking. Entering the spaces is free of charge. The cost is for using the pedal boats is one dollar for adults and $0.50 for children.

living place

Close to the lagoon many houses rise. In addition, there is a space for Catholic veneration where the entire community gathers at times of festivities and important events. The tracks from Solano and Déleg are in good condition. For them their access is easy. There are parking spaces for vehicles. (FCS)

default

DATA

Climate: Between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius

Altitude: 2,665 masl

Accessibility: There are two ways to get to the lagoon from Cuenca, via Llacao to Solano and via the Ricaurte – Déleg road.

Gastronomy: At the moment, the local and fast food, sweets and various drinks are sold.