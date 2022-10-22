A pound of drugs for New Year’s Eve. According to the investigations carried out by the railway police, Francis Jombo had stocked up in the railway station area, where the stay of the Nigerian citizen residing in Feltre had not gone unnoticed. The subsequent check, in Belluno, had allowed the officers to find five cellophane bags containing about 115.6 grams of marijuana on him. There were two days to go until the last of the year and it is presumable that they were destined to be sold for that night.

The laboratory analyzes made it possible to establish not only that it was undoubtedly marijuana, but that there were 14 thousand milligrams of active ingredient, from which it would have been possible to obtain 560 doses, that is an amount almost thirty times higher than what it is possible to hold. for personal use. The man was reported for detention for the purpose of drug dealing. Defended by the lawyer Alessandra Conti, Jombo was sent to trial by the judge for the preliminary hearings Elisabetta Scolozzi.

In yesterday morning’s sorting hearing, the defender was Tullio Tandura, who, having been appointed ex officio only the day before, requested and obtained the terms of defense from judge Antonella Coniglio. He will have time to study the file until next December 15, when the trial will open and the lists of witnesses to be heard will be produced.