Minister Alejandro Gaviria was charged by the president for criticizing the reform of the health system.

After the departure of the Government of ‘Change’, of the Ministers of Education, Alejandro Gaviria; from Sports, María Isabel Urrutia and from Culture, Patricia Ariza, President Gustavo Petro made the following address, surrounded by the other members of his cabinet:

“In a democracy, the diversity of opinions is a value that I fully share.

The reforms need debate in society, consensus in the Government, and after they are approved by Congress and by society they need a lot of determination to apply them.

This government of change is not going to give up reform to improve health, pensions and fair working conditions for all Colombians. The objective is simple, the hows and means are complex: we simply seek that any patient is cared for and that the disease is prevented, that any elderly person has a pension bonus, that any worker has job stability.

Health is a right, not a business. And private activity, which is welcome, cannot prevent or limit that right.

We seek fair, stable and responsible solutions and among all.

We are at a decisive moment for our reforms and we need more cohesion and determination. I call for the National Agreement, for all political forces, including the opposition, trade unions, community associations, social organizations, and each and every Colombian to help build this country with debate and proposals.

I appreciate the services rendered by Ministers Alejandro Gaviria, María Isabel Urrutia and Patricia Ariza, with their contributions they have contributed to enriching the debate and initiating the changes for which the country voted. And I invite you to help us build this social pact from wherever you are.

I have decided to name Aurora Vergara as Minister of Education and

astrid rodriguez as Minister of Sport, so that with new energies they can complete the process of reforms begun.

We will continue to seek consensus and agreements to consolidate and deepen our reforms. My cabinet and I as President of the Republic remain committed to bringing out not only reforms, but reforms that substantially improve the lives of all Colombians.”