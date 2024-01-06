Home » Stabilize Growth and Protect People’s Livelihood Hunan has clarified eight development and reform tasks for this year – Huasheng Online
Stabilize Growth and Protect People’s Livelihood Hunan has clarified eight development and reform tasks for this year – Huasheng Online

Hunan Sets Development and Reform Tasks for 2024

Huasheng Online, January 5 (All Media Reporter Zheng Xuan) – The province-wide development and reform work conference held today made it clear that in 2024, Hunan will promote eight key tasks in the field of development and reform, making every effort to stabilize growth and protect people’s livelihood.

The key tasks include strengthening economic analysis and policy research, investment management and project construction, accelerating the construction of the “4×4” modern industrial system, deepening reform and opening up, promoting the coordinated development of urban and rural areas, and promoting green and low-carbon development in a solid and orderly manner.

The conference emphasized the need to effectively protect and improve people’s livelihood, as well as to keep the bottom line and red line of safe development. It also outlined plans to continue to deepen cooperation with countries co-building the “Belt and Road” and to vigorously promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas.

The province will also accelerate the construction of regional medical centers and national comprehensive reform demonstration zones for traditional Chinese medicine, promote the pilot construction of embedded service facilities in urban communities, and provide follow-up support for relocation of poverty alleviation.

It will also focus on promoting green and low-carbon development in a solid and orderly manner, exploring the use of market-oriented methods such as the EOD model to promote the rectification of ecological and environmental problems, and implement the “Ten Actions to Peak Carbon” in an orderly manner.

The conference also highlighted the need to maintain the bottom line and red line of safe development, building a new energy system with Hunan characteristics, deepening the reform of the unified storage mechanism of provincial grain reserves, and making every effort to ensure energy and food security, and prevent and resolve major risks.

Hunan is taking steps to ensure that the province maintains steady growth and protects people’s livelihood in the coming year through these comprehensive and targeted development and reform tasks. (First instance: Tian Zhenyuan; Second instance: Liu Le; Third instance: Jiang Yuqing)

