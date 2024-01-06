Gaza. Preventing a genocide | SaluteInternational

The Lancet. Alix Faddoul, Geordan Shannon, Khudejha Asghar, Yamina Boukari, James Smith, Amy Neilson

“The health aspects of violence in Palestine. An appeal to prevent genocide” (1)

Before the escalation of violence in October, the effect of Israel’s siege of Gaza had already been described as “slow-motion genocide” (slow-motion genocide) 1. Since October 7, 2023, Gaza and the West Bank have been subject to increasingly intense violence by the Israeli army and settlers, triggered by Hamas attacks in Israel. As a result, international legal scholars, human rights organizations and United Nations experts have highlighted the risk of Israel committing genocide, called for investigations and called on the international community to prevent genocide against the Palestinian people2 . Building on this, we highlight the health dimensions of the violence resulting from the ongoing siege and attacks against Palestinians. We place this violence in relation to the definition of genocide as described in Article 2 of the Genocide Convention, focusing on physical elements including killing, causing serious physical or mental harm, creating life-threatening conditions, preventing births and forcibly transferring children3 . In just over 9 weeks, more than 18,205 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, along with 265 people killed in the West Bank4 . Spaces considered protected such as hospitals and schools were not spared5 . More than 49,500 people have been injured, many of whom are at serious risk of long-term disability or death5

It is already known that repeated exposure to conflict and violence, including the experience of house demolitions, combined with the Israeli siege of Gaza since 2007, is associated with high levels of psychological distress among Palestinians6 Exposure to violence, ongoing mass displacement (with nearly 1.9 million internally displaced), and the destruction or damage of 60% of Gaza’s homes have the potential to exacerbate mental health problems4 Life-sustaining infrastructure, including bakeries and water systems, were also targeted, putting the entire population of Gaza at risk of food insecurity, dehydration and waterborne diseases.7 8 . Gaza’s health facilities have been continually targeted and each attack potentially constitutes a war crime and poses an enduring threat to the viability of the health system9. The damage inflicted on hospitals, along with shortages of staff and supplies, hinders health care for all, including approximately 50,000 pregnant women7 The effects on the health of all Palestinians, children, women, men, the elderly, people with disabilities and marginalized people are immense. Continued Israeli violence combined with the lack of immediate and independent humanitarian access will exacerbate morbidity and mortality due to worsening health problems such as acute malnutrition, the spread of infectious diseases, difficulties during pregnancy and childbirth, the progression of non-communicable diseases and mental health problems10 As humanitarian and public health professionals, we affirm with absolute conviction that the grave risk of genocide against the Palestinian people merits immediate – even if belated – action. In accordance with Article 8 of the Genocide Convention, we urge all parties to the Convention to impose an immediate and sustained ceasefire and to take action to reduce the threat of further Israeli violence. This action is essential to prevent acts of genocide. We also call on all parties to ensure that all Palestinians can fully realize their right to life, liberty and personal security, as protected by international law and set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Alix Faddoul, Geordan Shannon, Khudejha Asghar, Yamina Boukari, James Smith, Amy Neilson.The health dimensions of violence in Palestine: a call to prevent genocide. www.thelancet.com. Vol 403 January 6, 2024.

Institute for Global Health, Heidelberg 69120, Germany (AF); University College London, London, UK (GS, YB, JS); University of Edinburgh School of Social and Political Science, Edinburgh, UK (KA); University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia (AN)

The health dimensions of violence in Palestine- a call to prevent genocide Traduzione nostra.

References

Nijim M. Genocide in Palestine: Gaza as a case study. Int J Hum Rights.2023; 27: 165-200United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner. UN experts call on international community to prevent genocide against the Palestinian people. https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2023/11/gaza-un-experts-call-international-community-prevent-genocide-againstUN General Assembly. Convention on the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide. OCHA. Hostilities in the Gaza Strip and Israel. OCHA flash update 66.

Amnesty International. Israel/OPT: ‘Nowhere safe in Gaza’: Unlawful Israeli strikes illustrate callous disregard for Palestinian lives.

Elessi K, Aljamal A, Albaraqouni L. Effects of the 10-year siege coupled with repeated wars on the psychological health and quality of life of university students in the Gaza Strip: a descriptive study. Lancet.2019; 393: S10CARE International. Gaza strip rapid gender analysis: brief.

EuroMed Human Rights Monitor. Israel bombs Gaza’s only operating wheat mill, intensifying its war of starvation against Palestinian civilians.

Haar R , Abbara A, Rubenstein L, Spiegel P, Alnahhas H- Attacks on health are war crimes and a public health catastrophe. 2023; 4021971.Checchi F, Jamaluddine Z, Campbell OMR, War in the Gaza Strip. Public health situation analysis. Version 2.0., Health in Humanitarian Crises Centre, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Nov 6, 2023

