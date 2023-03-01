Home Sports Juventus, stadium ovation for Pogba’s return – Football
Juventus, stadium ovation for Pogba's return – Football

Juventus, stadium ovation for Pogba’s return – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 28 – Finally Paul Pogba, the Frenchman today made his second debut with the Juventus shirt.

An ovation from the Stadium welcomed the midfielder’s return to the field, launched by Allegri in the 69th minute of the derby won 4-2 against Turin. The last appearance for black and white of the ‘Octopus’ dates back to 2016, now the new beginning after the very long period of rehabilitation following a knee injury suffered last July.

Pogba returned to the field after 315 days of absence: his last game before today was that of April 19, 2022 when he played only ten minutes in Manchester United defeated 4-0 by Liverpool. (HANDLE).

