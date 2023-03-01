In an increasingly stable and uncertain context, where the pandemic, war in Ukraine, climate alarm, and economic, energy and geopolitical crises generate a series of challenges, citizens from all over the world place the task of offering them in the hands of companies and institutions targeted plans and solutions. However, according to Ipsos ‘Global Trends 2023: Navigating an uncertain future and seizing opportunities’, 74% of respondents across 50 countries believe their government and public services will do little to help people over the next few years. At the same time, for 36% of citizens, government and businesses (45%) are able to plan for the long-term future.

Trust in globalization and fear of an environmental disaster

Although many speak of de-globalization, at least six out of ten people in the world believe that globalization has a positive effect, both for themselves (62%) and for their reference market (66%). Over the past decade, even as geopolitical tensions have worsened, this figure has increased slightly. But at the same time, eight out of ten respondents believe that if we don’t change our habits quickly, we will soon face an environmental disaster. What there is disagreement on is how to deal with it, and although levels of concern are so high, over half agree that scientists don’t really know what they are talking about on environmental issues.

Consumer expectations towards brands and companies

Despite divisions globally, Ipsos Global Trends shows that people have clear expectations of brands and companies. A majority believe companies can be a force for the greater good, with 80% agreeing that brands can simultaneously pursue economic goals and support good causes. At the same time, however, 53% of respondents do not have much faith in business leaders. Furthermore, nearly two-thirds say they most often try to buy products from brands that act responsibly, even if they are more expensive (64%).

Is technological progress destroying our lives?

Amid growing calls for regulation of Big Tech, six out of ten people in the world fear that technological progress is destroying our lives. At the same time, however, 71% say they cannot imagine a life without the Internet, and an even higher percentage, 81%, are resigned to the idea of ​​losing some privacy because of what the new technologies can do.

But despite the gloomy global outlook, we remain hopeful for the foreseeable future. Our optimistic bias is evident: while only 31% are optimistic about the world as a whole next year, the majority consider themselves happy (57%) and 59% are optimistic about what 2023 will look like for himself and for his family.