(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 13 – “I had a little anxiety and fear because it’s something that has never happened to me and I couldn’t breathe, but I did the checks and everything is fine”: the extreme Juventus defender Szczesny appeared in front of the cameras after the match and reassured everyone after the palpitations he accused during the match against Sporting Lisbon. “I had seen Perin better in training and I wanted to let him play – the curtain with the second goalkeeper at Sky – and he’s a golden boy, even if they threw it at him on the double save (laughs, ed)”. (HANDLE).

