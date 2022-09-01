The Juventus goalkeeper was out on a stretcher in the match against Spezia due to a problem with his right ankle

Double sigh of relief for Juventus, who will lose Szczesny for a while but will not have to return to the market at the last minute. The tests he underwent in the morning at J Medical excluded significant capsular ligament injuries to his right ankle: the injury, in short, is less serious than could be assumed after the first bad sensations when the player left the field on a stretcher. at the end of the first half of the match with Spezia.

INTERNAL SOLUTION — The absence of the Polish goalkeeper will be managed with internal solutions. On the other hand, Szczesny has already missed the first rounds of the championship due to a muscle problem, Perin has replaced him and Garofani has gone on the bench with Pinsoglio. The latter, on Saturday, on the day of Fiorentina-Juventus, would be expected from the season debut in Serie C with the new Next Gen, but at this point it is very likely that he will be recalled to the first team and replaced in the second by Senko, the newly promoted from the Primavera championship.

EVALUATIONS — The seasonal calendar is rather compressed due to the World Cup in Qatar in the middle of winter. Juve must face 17 matches between now and November 13th, among these there is the whole Champions League group that absolutely cannot go wrong for obvious technical and economic reasons. Szczesny’s injury will weigh heavily on the rotations in goal, but the return times should not be long: it will be evaluated according to the evolution of the symptoms. However, a last minute hit on the market should be ruled out. See also "Dolomiti Bellunesi will also be a brand, we could not go on alone"

September 1, 2022 (change September 1, 2022 | 12:24)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

