BELLUNO. Five marshals and 38 carabinieri spread between companies and stations in the province: the staff of the Arma has been replenished (and not just a little) in recent days, in the face of a slight number of departures.Four of the 43 will remain in provincial command at the Luigi Giarnieri barracks in Viale Europa, the rest will be distributed in the headquarters of the Arma in the province: from the Companies of Feltre and Cortina, to the various stations in the towns of the territory.

After the math in Veneto, a quarter of the contingent planned for the region arrives in Belluno. Not bad.

“The high number of soldiers” they explain from the provincial command “will allow the already valid control device of the territory to be strengthened in favor of the safety” of the inhabitants “and also to increase vigilance in view of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina, especially for that it concerns infrastructural works and construction sites under contract and subcontracting.

“Five marshals will be assigned to the detached stations” explains the provincial commander, Lieutenant Colonel Francesco Rastelli. In fact, these days he too is an officer leaving for the headquarters in Padua. In his place, his colleague Pigozzo who will take office next week in the command chair. “We only” kept “four carabinieri,” continues Rastelli. Really a good number of reinforcements, bequeathed to the next summit: perhaps never before had such a large contingent of new recruits been seen finding destinations. In the province, in fact, 25 percent of the quota reserved for Veneto is allocated.

«In our periodic implementation» continues Rastelli «there was also space for the region and 25 per cent of the Veneto destinations were assigned to the carabinieri of Belluno. I must say a good number, considering the staff, which I leave to my colleague », jokes the provincial commander.

The new contingent meets at least two objectives in view of the Olympics.

“We are many, those who are enough: the existing garrison was already sufficient in number as part of the control of the territory, but it has been further strengthened with 43 new units” explains Rastelli “these are personnel who will have to know the territory well in advance because operate during the Olympics but also to help those who will arrive later for the sporting event. From the supervision of the construction sites of the Games, to the Olympics themselves ».

From the new recruits, to the officers of the selected reserve: the procedures for the selection and recruitment have begun (for the application just look at the website www.carabinieri.it: deadline 18 September). The officers will be selected from a pool of professionals from civilian life: the staff will be joined to those in permanent service for certain periods and for needs related to training activities in Italy and abroad. New, the age limit is lowered to 25 years.

Meanwhile, the command of Belluno sees a change of officers, not only Rastelli but also the lieutenant colonel Marco Stabile (commander of the operational department) transferred to Padua, and the number 2, Lieutenant Colonel Renzo Tovazzi in that of Bolzano.

“What province do I leave? Basically it is peaceful »says Rastelli« a territory where fortunately there are few difficult events to face. The difficulty for the police, in reality, is to maintain the perception of security, rather than actual security because this is a healthy territory. Here, the province, unless it is prey to gangs and thieves who come from outside for apartment thefts, does not see indigenous crime: with a good control of the territory you can get the final result ».