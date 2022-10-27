Home Sports Juventus, the Federal Prosecutor asks for the acts of the investigation
Sports

Juventus, the Federal Prosecutor asks for the acts of the investigation

Juventus, the Federal Prosecutor asks for the acts of the investigation

Sports justice is also moving: if there were new decisive elements, the capital gains investigation could reopen. And there is also the issue of salaries and private contracts

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office, as expected, asked the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office for the documents relating to the closure of the so-called Prisma investigation, which concerns the system of capital gains and the salary maneuvers with which Juventus would have implemented a “delinquent strategy” to make up the 2019, 2020 and 2021 budgets. The prosecutor Chinè yesterday contacted prosecutors Bendoni and Santoriello to read what has been collected so far against the Juventus club and the fifteen suspects, including Agnelli, Arrivabene, Nedved. The accusations range from false corporate communications (false accounting), false communications addressed to the market, invoices for non-existent transactions up to information manipulation.

The moves

The FIGC Prosecutor’s Office has already brought Juventus (and not only) to the sports trial on capital gains: the Federal Court had acquitted all the suspects in April, while in May the Court of Appeal had rejected the appeal of the Prosecutor’s own. If new elements emerge in the documents (starting from wiretapping) capable of overturning the appeal sentence, Chinè could ask for its revocation. Just as we cannot exclude the hypothesis of the opening of a new dossier of investigations on salaries and private contracts with players. In order to decide what to do, however, Chinè must first have the cards in his hand, in order to really understand what the news is now on the table.

October 27 – 18:07

