Juventus, the nightmare European nights of the Agnelli era

Juventus, the nightmare European nights of the Agnelli era

Only one Juve of the Andrea Agnelli presidency stopped before the round of 16 of the Champions League, in all the times in which he participated: in the 2013-14 season, the last under the guidance of Antonio Conte. The Juventus president inherited the team that stopped (in the 2009-10 season) in the groups under the guidance of Ciro Ferrara, making up for the heaviest passive (4-1) with Bayern Munich who then won the competition. Ironically, in that group was also Maccabi Haifa, which twelve years later forced the Lady to one of the most painful defeats of the modern era.

