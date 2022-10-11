Listen to the audio version of the article

The Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, signed the Decree defining the new time limits for the operation of natural gas-fired air conditioning systems and the reduction of one degree of the maximum values ​​of the temperatures of the heated rooms, to be applied for the next winter season as envisaged by the Plan for the reduction of natural gas consumption.

The Aeneas vademecum

To facilitate the application of the new provisions, explains the ministry, “Enea will publish a vademecum with the essential indications for a correct setting of the heating temperature, including indications on the regulation of the delivery temperature of gas boilers, on the management of thermostatic valves and on methods and times to ensure the necessary air exchange in air-conditioned environments.

The role of the condominium administrator

In condominiums equipped with centralized systems or autonomous systems, the condominium administrator makes the vademecum available to the condominiums within 10 days of its publication.

The knot of controls

The knot of controls remains. In theory they are entrusted to the persons in charge of issuing the certificate of

energy certification and recommendations for improving the energy performance of the building. But it is unthinkable that they are widespread. And they do not concern those who have independent heating.

Plants turned on one hour less a day



The start-up period of the plants is reduced by one hour a day and the operating period of the winter season 2022-2023 is shortened by 15 days, postponing the start date by 8 days and bringing the end date forward by 7. Furthermore, the air temperature values ​​are reduced by one degree centigrade ».