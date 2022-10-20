The Georgian is popular and fashionable. But it is not only for the Kvaratskhelia effect that Juventus have raised their antennas on fellow countryman Giorgi Mamardashvili, 22-year-old Valencia goalkeeper. After collecting valuable notes in recent months, on Tuesday a close collaborator of sports director Federico Cherubini took advantage of the match between Sevilla and the team coached by Rino Gattuso to also see the Georgian number one live.

The blitz

—

A blitz, the one in Andalusia, to get an idea live on Mamardashvili and also on the other players in the 1-1 draw between Sevilla and Valencia (including Telles, former Inter full-back). If the interest in the national teammate of the Napoli talent, in recent years also close to Juventus, will evolve into something more concrete, it will be understood in the coming months. One thing is certain: for some time now at Continassa they have also started looking around for goalkeepers. Wojciech Szczesny is a guarantee for the present, but he is 32 years old and the contract expires in just over a year and a half. The renewal is not taken for granted and so the Juventus managers, while taking into great consideration the deputy Mattia Perin (the former Genoa will be 30 years old in 2023), begin to evaluate the possible heirs of the Pole. Better if young and futuristic. Mamardashvili is a non-EU member (therefore possibly purchasable only in the summer from Juventus) and is not the only one on the list. However, from the height of his 197 centimeters, the 10 seasonal appearances with Valencia, the 5 games overall with the Georgia national team and a crystalline talent intrigues the Juventus market men. Obviously, the Bianconeri do not run alone: ​​several Premier League clubs are also vigilant about the Georgian. Among the number one under observation for the future there is also Marco Carnesecchi, 22-year-old owned by Atalanta on loan to the Cremonese. There will be time to choose and sink. October, even more so in this anomalous season due to the winter World Cup in Qatar, is the period of explorations and first contacts.