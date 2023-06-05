Juventus, will Chiesa dissociate himself? Here is the plan to replace it

Frederick Church, interviewed last night on Dazn was cryptic about his future. A specific question whether or not he stayed at the Juventushe answered: “Future? First the national team, then we’ll see”. His words put a big question mark on his stay. Will the Church be sacrificed or will it remain? What is certain is that next season’s Juventus will be very different from the current one.

Church away from Juventus: 70%

The future of Frederick Church is in the balance. There Juventus he would like to start over with him, but the player has doubts relating above all to the club’s plans. The season experienced between ups and downs has weakened him. Now wait to see what the plans are. What is certain is that Arsenal, Bayern and City are interested in the player. If a suitable offer arrives, he could leave.

Gnonto at Juventus: 40%

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus she would go back to thinking about Wilfried Gnonto19-year-old Leeds winger in Mancini’s national team. Indeed, the relegation of the English club made it possible for the former Inter to say goodbye, who has nonetheless been appreciated in the Premier League. Gnonto is a young man of great quality and already in January he was in the sights of the bianconeri. Now something could move in the summer.

Orsolini to Juventus: 30%

For the right wing the Juventus is back on a former player of his. Let’s talk about Riccardo Orsolini. Second Tuttosportthe bianconeri would have made an initial poll for the winger who will expire in a year. There are also Turin, Fiorentina and Lazio on the playerbut nothing has been decided yet and Juventus wants to try.

Wow alla Juventus: 25%

For the attack, the new name associated with the Bianconeri is that of Elye Wahi. Born in 2003, he amazed everyone in Ligue1 by scoring 19 goals for Montpellier. His name has already been linked to Milan in his time, but now, for the Gazzetta dello Sport, even the bianconeri would be in the running. According to the rosea, Wahi would be a dot of Giuntoli, increasingly in the predicament of moving to Turin. His valuation is around 35 million.

Koulibaly at Juventus: 15%

From Spain they are sure: the Juventus it is strong on Koulibaly. The centre-back hasn’t settled in at Chelsea and could return to Italy with a discount. Inter are also interested in the former Napoli player who could get him as part of the Onana deal. Already last summer an attempt was made for Koulibaly, but the player refused out of respect for Napoli. Now, after a chiaroscuro season eager to relaunch, things could change.

David Luciani