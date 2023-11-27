KARPOS PROPONE MOUNTAIN FRIDAY | Sportdimontagna.com

The data released by the National Alpine Rescue speaks clearly: in 2022 an increase in the number of interventions of 9.8% was recorded compared to the previous year. A statistic that confirms the increasing trend of previous periods, and which makes the work of the Rescue volunteers who have chosen to make themselves available to others, often operating in difficult conditions, even more necessary and precious.

For the fourth consecutive year, Karpos has decided to promote “Mountain Friday”, to support in its own way the activities of the guardians of mountain safety. From 24 November to 3 December, the outdoor clothing brand will donate 10% of its online turnover to the Alpine Rescue stations with which it collaborates (Veneto, Piedmont, Liguria, Tuscany).

Furthermore, those who make a purchase on the Karpos digital store will receive free insurance coverage from Dolomiti Emergency Onlus worth €25, valid for the whole of 2024 throughout Italy.

The partnership between Karpos and Alpine Rescue has continued for over ten years. A collaboration that has borne fruit over time, from the development of technical garments tested in extreme conditions to the birth of the Help The Mountains program, with which Karpos donates up to 1% of its online turnover every year.

Safety in the mountains is a topic that Karpos is particularly keen on. In fact, since 2020 it has been a partner of the “A mountain of safety” project promoted by the Veneto Alpine and Speleological Rescue, which aims to disseminate safety measures in the mountains to children and adults through the creation of information material.