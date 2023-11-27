Gaza, journey through the rubble during the ceasefire – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The pause in fighting due to the agreement for the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas gave residents of Gaza City a chance to assess the catastrophic damage after seven weeks of ground invasion and heavy bombing by the Jewish state. In the images you can see few buildings left standing with windows destroyed and foundations shaken. The rest has become a giant pile of rubble, with vast craters in the earth taking over what was one of the main streets in the heart of Gaza City, the upmarket neighborhood of Rimal that was home to media offices, foreign aid groups, businesses, hotels and restaurants. (LaPresse)

November 27, 2023 – Updated November 27, 2023, 12:27 pm

