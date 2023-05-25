Home » Karviná did not take advantage of the first chance to return to the elite, Olayinka helped Slavia B
Karviná did not take advantage of the first chance to return to the elite, Olayinka helped Slavia B

Only the final 30th round will decide who advances from the second football league. In today’s penultimate match, the leading team Karviná drew 2:2 in Varnsdorf and did not use the opening chance to secure the first place, from which they go directly to the top competition. Slezáné have a two-point lead over the second-placed Vyškov, and in the final round they only need to draw with the last Třinec, who was relegated today. The third Příbram secured a playoff, which Vyškov will also play at worst.

