Özdemir wants to introduce labeling of origin for unpackaged meat

For Udo Hemmerling, deputy general secretary of the German Farmers’ Association (DBV), Özdemir’s proposal for meat labeling is far from sufficient. “The farmers’ association demands a comprehensive declaration of origin, starting with the place of birth of the animals. Sausages and other processed products must also be included. In the medium term, transparency for meat products must also apply to canteens, system catering and restaurants,” says Hemmerling. In addition, there is no link to the animal husbandry label.

State Secretary Ophelia Nick represented the Federal Minister of Agriculture at the cabinet meeting today.