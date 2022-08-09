Original title: Kayak World Championships Chinese team added 1 silver and 1 bronze

China Canoe Association news on the 8th, local time on the 7th, in the canoe (still water) World Championships held in Dartmouth, Canada, the Chinese combination Liu Hao/Ji Bowen won the men’s double rowing 1000 meters silver medal, Lin Wenjun won Women’s single rowing 200m bronze medal. As a result, the Chinese team won a total of 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals in this World Championships, ranking ninth in the medal list, while the Spanish team occupied the top spot with 4 golds, 2 silvers and 2 bronzes.

After winning the bronze medal in the men’s tandem rowing 500m on the 6th, Liu Hao/Ji Bowen went one step further and won the silver medal in the men’s tandem rowing 1000m final. Their main opponent in this game is Brundel/Hecker from Germany. The German combination has taken the lead since sailing. Although Liu Hao/Ji Bowen followed closely, but failed to surpass, the final score was 3 points 55 34 seconds, just 0.43 seconds slower than the German combination. The Canadian combination Spence/Himmelman won the third place, but the result was 11.22 seconds slower than the champion, which was enough to prove the superior strength of the champion and runner-up pairs.

Liu Hao said after the game: “Our ultimate goal is the Paris Olympics, which requires us to train hard step by step, complete each game well, and (strive for) the highest podium at the Paris Olympics.”

Ji Bowen said that this is the first time he has participated in the World Championships. Next, he needs to find his own shortcomings, continue to work hard, and strive to have no regrets next time.

Although the two competed in this competition, their main event was the 500-meter double rowing, because this will be the official event of the Paris Olympic Games.

After winning the silver medal in the women’s double rowing 200m on the 6th, Lin Wenjun won the bronze medal in the women’s single rowing 200m final with a score of 50.55 seconds, only 0.01 seconds slower than the runner-up and Spain’s Corvera. The championship was won by American player Harrison with a score of 49.87.

In addition, Chinese athlete Yin Mengdie won the fifth place in the women’s single kayak 200m, and Zheng Pengfei ranked eighth in the men’s single kayak 1000m. (public soldier)