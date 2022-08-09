Home Entertainment ‘The Flash’ actor gets into trouble again, charged with burglary – People – cnBeta.COM
“The Flash” star Ezra Miller has been charged with felony theft after causing trouble in Hawaii, Massachusetts and North Dakota.According to a report released by the Vermont State Police on August 7, on May 1, several bottles of wine were stolen from a family. After viewing surveillance footage and checking testimony, police decided to charge Miller with theft.

Miller was finally found on August 7. They will appear in court on September 26 to be arraigned on burglary charges.

Miller, who will star in Warner Bros.’ upcoming “The Flash” movie, is accused of throwing a chair at a woman, inducing a minor, and other inappropriate behavior. In addition to Vermont, his legal troubles extend to Hawaii, Massachusetts and North Dakota.

As speculation grew that the Flash movie might be in trouble due to Miller’s legal battle, Warner Exploration was mostly silent. Director Kevin Smith criticized Warners for canceling the “Batgirl” movie, while seemingly allowing the “Flash” movie to move forward.

“I don’t care how bad Batgirl is,” Smith said. “No one in that movie is complicated, and no one has anything in real life that you need to sell. In the Flash movie, We all know there’s a big problem! The Flash is Reverse Flash in real life.”

