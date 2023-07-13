Home » Ke Jie’s Loss to Wang Xinghao Marks an Upset in the Chess Cup Semi-Finals
Ke Jie’s Loss to Wang Xinghao Marks an Upset in the Chess Cup Semi-Finals

Ke Jie’s Loss to Wang Xinghao Marks an Upset in the Chess Cup Semi-Finals

Ke Jie, one of China‘s top Go players, suffered a loss in the first round of the Chess Cup semi-final against Wang Xinghao. The intense match took place on July 12 at the Yingshi Building in Shanghai.

With Ke Jie playing black and Wang Xinghao playing white, the game took a turn when Ke Jie made a move to the left and was swiftly attacked by Wang Xinghao. Despite putting up a strong fight, Ke Jie found himself in a chaotic situation as Wang Xinghao refused to let his black chess piece escape unscathed.

As the game progressed, both players missed opportunities to secure a victory, resulting in a fierce battle between two formidable opponents. With the outcome hanging in the balance, Ke Jie made the decision to concede in the 242nd move, giving Wang Xinghao the win without a point count.

In the other match of the semi-finals, Jiang Weijie emerged victorious against Mi Yuting. Playing with black, Mi Yuting struggled throughout the game and fell behind early on. Despite a problematic move by Jiang Weijie, Mi Yuting was unable to seize the opportunity. By the 220th move, his black mid-bellied dragon was slain, leading to a win for Jiang Weijie without a point count.

The second round of the semi-finals is scheduled to take place on the 14th, with Yicheng.com live broadcasting the chess records for viewers to follow along. This thrilling tournament has captivated fans, and they eagerly await the next round to witness more intense battles between these top Go players.

(Qujiang)

