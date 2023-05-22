Keanu Reeves in charge of “Killer” for ten years, “John Wick” series breaks through $1 billion at the box office

According to data from Box Office Mojo, since the first “John Wick” was released in 2014, the series of films starring Keanu Reeves have finally broken through the global box office of one billion, becoming the most representative contemporary action film IP.

The reason why it can break through one billion box office worldwide is undeniably attributable to the overall success of “John Wick: Chapter 4”. Not only is it the franchise’s highest-grossing film with worldwide grosses of over $425.8 million, it’s also the sixth-highest film of 2023 so far. It is worth mentioning that each episode of “John Wick” is better than the previous one. The original “John Wick” was released in 2014 and has accumulated a global box office of 86 million US dollars; after three years, “John Wick: Chapter 2” Then it reached 171.5 million US dollars, and the following “John Wick: Chapter 3” jumped to break through 300 million US dollars, and the gold content increased, which also led to the follow-up “John Wick: Chapter 4” and even the discussion of derivative sequels. .

At present, “John Wick: Chapter 4” is still being released around the world. It is expected that its life cycle will continue until this autumn, and the record may still break through.