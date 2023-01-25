Original title: Continue to be great! James’ career free throw hits exceeded 8,000, the fourth person in NBA history!

Live it, January 24 News Today, the NBA officially announced the player of the week winner, and Lakers star James was elected the best player of the week in the Western Conference.

According to official statistics from the Lakers, James made more than 8,000 free throws in his career this week, currently 8,014, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to make more than 8,000 free throws in his career!

The previous three players were: Karl Malone (9787), Moses Malone (8531), Kobe Bryant (8378).

