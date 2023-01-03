Rally champion and action sports star Ken Block died at the age of 55 in a snowmobile accident in Utah. Block was walking down a steep slope around 2 p.m. Monday when the snowmobile he was riding flipped over, falling on top of him, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said.

Block, as reported by the Daily Mail, was traveling with a group but was alone at the time of the accident. He was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Last week, Block performed stunts in Idaho on a new, more powerful snowmobile.

On Instagram Block he had published the first images of 2023 on the snow in the past few hours. “Go fast and risk every Thang” was her motto.

All-round sportsman, from motocross to skateboarding, Block stood out in particular in rallying: rookie of the year in America in 2005, he took part (and won) in a series of races, obtaining the medal at the X Games as best result silver. In 2010 he formed his own squad, the Monster World Rally Team, to contest parts of World Rally Championship events in a Ford Focus RS WRC, finishing in the points in Spain. His character became a legend thanks to his incredible feats in the Gymkhana and he also co-founded a shoe line, DC Shoes.

The news of his death was confirmed by the social profile of his most recent creature, Hoonigan Industries: «With deep regret we confirm that Ken Block died today in a snowmobile accident. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And above all a father and a husband. We will miss him very much. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time of mourning.”