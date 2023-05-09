Vialli and Mauro Foundation, 240 thousand euros for research – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARLASSINA, 08 MAY – The Vialli and Mauro Foundation knocks out the 18th edition of the golf event intended to raise funds for research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and collects 240 thousand euros to be donated to charity. An event that brought together many representatives of the sports world at the Barlassina Golf Club in Brianza who did not want to miss this year’s charity event marked by the memory of Gianluca Vialli, who passed away last January. Michel Platini, Gianfranco Zola, Christian Panucci, Pavel Nedved and then again Roberto Donadoni, Borja Valero, Thomas Berthold and Attilio Lombardo were some of the VIP guests who took part in the charity competition on the green, where a competition on 18 holes. With a special set-up on hole number 9, in memory of the former national team centre-forward. The technical value of the event was guaranteed by the presence of Jorge Campillo, number 9 in the Race to Dubai ranking, and high-level international players such as Rafa Cabrera Bello and Stephen Gallacher. Also present was Mark Streit, former ice hockey champion in Nhl and in Barlassina representing Norqain, one of the main partners of the event alongside RF Celada and Erg. The team made up of Matthew Baldwin, Flavio Montrucchio, Federico De Nora and Giacomo De Nora won the trophy of the 2023 edition with 120 points.

The funds raised were donated to AriSla, the Italian Foundation for research on ALS, adding up to the 4.1 million already earmarked for research previously. (HANDLE).