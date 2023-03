Kevin Durant makes a Kevin Durant field goal, Luka Doncic misses from below and the Phoenix Suns win 130-126 over the Mavs.

Beautiful game, exciting until the end, on the first night in which Kevin Durant goes beyond 30 points in the Phoenix Suns jersey: for him it’s 37, 36 for Devin Booker with 10 assists, 11 for Chris Paul with 6 rebounds and 7 assists.

In the Mavs 34 of Luka Doncic with 9 rebounds and 4 assists, 30 for Kyrie Irving, who also signs 7 assists in the first against KD.