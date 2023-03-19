Kevin Porter Jr.: We remember being beaten by the Pelicans in the last away game & so we want to fight back

Original title: Kevin Porter Jr.: We were beaten by the Pelicans in the last away game, we remember & so we want to fight back

Live Broadcast, March 18 News Today’s NBA regular season, the Rockets beat the Pelicans 114-112 at home.

After the game, Rockets Jr. Kevin Porter was interviewed by reporters. He said: “The Pelicans always hit us hard. We want to fight back. Last time in New Orleans, we were beaten by them, we definitely remember. So the essence of this game is physical confrontation and intensity.”

In this game, Porter played 39 minutes and made 6 of 14 shots, including 5 of 12 three-pointers and 3 of 5 free throws. He scored 20 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals, plus or minus +3.

On January 5, the Rockets lost to the Pelicans 108-119 away.

