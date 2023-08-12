Kevin-Prince Boateng retires: the new wife, the ex Satta, Mandela, the future as a rapper

Now there is the official announcement. Kevin-Prince Boateng retires from playing football at the age of 36. The Ghanaian posted a video on his social networks that summarizes the best moments of his career with an unequivocal caption: I love you, but it’s over for me. Thanks football, for everything. On March 6, he turned 36 and in his Instagram stories he told of the many friendships he has built over the years. Dozens and dozens of good wishes came to him, from Ronaldinho to Keita Balde to many other former teammates. Boateng was, in 2010, the coup to effect of Adriano Galliani. He arrives in the summer together with Robinho and Ibrahimovic. It was Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan, who after seven years brought the Scudetto back to the Rossoneri bank of the Naviglio. Boateng was one of the protagonists of that ride, both as a halfback in the three-man midfield and as an attacking midfielder. Those were his best years, then something changed, on and off the pitch.

August 12, 2023 | 1:59 pm

(©) breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

