Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich striker, goalscorer): “This score is always good to take but given the face of the match, we could perhaps have wanted more at the start and it could have been more complicated at the end, so we will really be satisfied with this 1-0. (On his goal) It’s something that we work on a lot in training, that the side players tighten up in the center when a player has the ball for a cross. After, Davies really puts a perfect ball and I have a little success, I take it very hard and at a place where the goalkeeper has difficulty taking it. It’s special, it’s a club where I grew up, it’s my city, where I was born, it was complicated to celebrate but in the end we are happy with the victory. My calf whistles a little but I will do some tests tomorrow (this Wednesday) and I hope it will only be a matter of a few days. »

