Klay Thompson: In race 7 we will respond like champions

The words of Klay Thompson, guard and star of the Golden State Warriors, in view of game 7 against the Sacramento Kings, scheduled for tonight at 9 pm Italian time.

“Now it’s our turn to go to their house and do the opposite of what we did in race 6….And I know we will respond. I know this team. I know these guys. I played at the highest level with them, I know what we are capable of, and I say that on Sunday we will respond like the champions we are…

We have to realize that we are trying to defend our throne and that we are human….We have had a lot of bad defeats during our ‘dynasty’. But this is not the fourth defeat in a series. This is the third, and the first to lose four goes home…

“And as an NBA player, you want moments like Game 7 of the playoffs. I know it’s like this for me and for all my teammates.”