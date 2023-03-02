Apparently, Mats Hummels only has three options for how things will continue for him after the current season. Meanwhile, BVB is happy about a top talent and on Friday against RB Leipzig there is a risk of traffic chaos. The news and rumors about Borussia Dortmund.
BVB – rumor: even career end an option for Mats Hummels?
The future of Mats Hummels (34) is still unclear, but the bottom line is that there are three options for the defender, such as Bild want to know.
On the one hand, a contract extension is possible. In this case it is about a new contract with a length of one year and about half of his previous salary – the talk is of five million euros in the future, after it should be ten million euros so far. The contract should also be strongly performance-related.
Linked to such a solution is also the possibility of a post in the club beyond the end of one’s career – for example as a representative or in the youth sector.
Option number two is a move abroad. Loud Bild In this case, a change within Europe would be more likely than a recently rumored transfer to the MLS (USA), since in that case the distance to his five-year-old son Ludwig would be too great. He lives with his mother in Munich.
And then there should even be the possibility of resignation. Hummels is said to be undecided whether another season makes sense after struggling with knee problems for a long time last year.
According to the report, a decision will not be made until late March or early April at the earliest.
BVB – News: New signing Julien Duranville starts training
BVB will soon be able to fall back on a winter signing that was previously not an option: top talent Julien Duranville started training on Wednesday after recovering from a muscle injury, like the Ruhr news to report.
The 16-year-old, who switched from RSC Anderlecht to Dortmund at the end of the transfer window, was intended for the pros from the start: “The clear plan is that he is a squad player in the first team,” coach Edin Terzic said shortly after transfer explained.
“He is an agile and tricky player. We see his potential, but he has just come out of an injury and will certainly need some time to work his way up,” said sporting director Sebastian Kehl about Duranville.
BVB – News: Dortmund threatens traffic chaos before the game against RB Leipzig
When BVB welcomes RB Leipzig to the top game in the Bundesliga on Friday (8.30 p.m. live on DAZN), there could be greater chaos in and around Dortmund. The reason is a planned warning strike by the Verdi union, which will paralyze public transport in the city.
Local transport with buses and light rail vehicles will be affected: “Then nothing really works on our part,” said a spokesman for DSW21 Ruhr news quoted. According to the newspaper, around 30,000 of the 80,000 spectators usually come to Signal Iduna Park by public transport, including S-Bahn and regional trains.
The latter are not affected by the strike, but BVB is anticipating a significantly higher utilization of these transport routes and therefore recommends arriving early. “Unfortunately, there may be traffic situations that demand a great deal of patience from the visitors and may force the responsible institutions to make very unpopular decisions at short notice,” said Borussia in a statement. On its website, BVB also gave tips on the best possible way to get to the game.
BVB vs. FC Bayern: The rest of the program in the Bundesliga
|Gameday
|BVB
|FC Bayern
|23
|RB Leipzig (H)
|VfB Stuttgart (A)
|24
|Schalke 04 (A)
|FC Augsburg (H)
|25
|1. FC Cologne (H)
|Bayer Leverkusen (A)
|26
|Bayern Munich (A)
|Borussia Dortmund (H)
|27
|Union Berlin (H)
|SC Freiburg (A)
|28
|VfB Stuttgart (A)
|TSG Hoffenheim (H)
|29
|Eintracht Frankfurt (H)
|Mainz 05 (A)
|30
|VfL Bochum (A)
|Hertha BSC (H)
|31
|VfL Wolfsburg (H)
|Werder Bremen (A)
|32
|Borussia M’Gladbach (H)
|Schalke 04 (H)
|33
|FC Augsburg (A)
|RB Leipzig (H)
|34
|Mainz 05 (H)
|1. FC Cologne (A)