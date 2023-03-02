Apparently, Mats Hummels only has three options for how things will continue for him after the current season. Meanwhile, BVB is happy about a top talent and on Friday against RB Leipzig there is a risk of traffic chaos. The news and rumors about Borussia Dortmund.

© getty

BVB – rumor: even career end an option for Mats Hummels?

The future of Mats Hummels (34) is still unclear, but the bottom line is that there are three options for the defender, such as Bild want to know.

On the one hand, a contract extension is possible. In this case it is about a new contract with a length of one year and about half of his previous salary – the talk is of five million euros in the future, after it should be ten million euros so far. The contract should also be strongly performance-related.

Linked to such a solution is also the possibility of a post in the club beyond the end of one’s career – for example as a representative or in the youth sector.

Option number two is a move abroad. Loud Bild In this case, a change within Europe would be more likely than a recently rumored transfer to the MLS (USA), since in that case the distance to his five-year-old son Ludwig would be too great. He lives with his mother in Munich.

And then there should even be the possibility of resignation. Hummels is said to be undecided whether another season makes sense after struggling with knee problems for a long time last year.

According to the report, a decision will not be made until late March or early April at the earliest.