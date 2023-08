The sisters Dorina and Ronja Klinger won the Future tournament on the Beach Volleyball Pro Tour in Warsaw and thus collected important points for qualifying for the upcoming World Championship in October.

The duo only had to give up one set in the semi-finals throughout the tournament and were then happy to have come “a big step” closer to the World Cup in Mexico.

The Pro Tour consists of three levels – the Future, the Challenge and the Elite 16 level. The latter is the absolute top format.

