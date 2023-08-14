Home » Croats are sent to Greek prisons Sport
The Greek lawyer announced what happened.

The lawyer of the Croatian fans, in whose attack in Athens an AEK fan was killed, appealed that they not be separated in prison, but that is exactly what happened. According to reports from Athens, the first group of 41 fans will be placed in as many as 16 different prisons, including the infamous Koridalos.

The lawyer’s name is Athanasios Kaimanakis and his dramatic message announced on Saturday what will happen. “I appeal to the Greek and Croatian governments to take the situation seriously and to ensure a fair trial. We need the help of the Croatian embassy. There are people here who will go to prison, but they are not criminals. These are fans, young men aged 19, 20 and 21 “Those children go to overcrowded prisons, where there can be retaliation by many Greek fans. Croats must stay together, to be more numerous and to be safer in prison,” he said.

Nevertheless, the investigating authorities apparently succeeded in their intention, and the Croatian media also reminds us that a large number of Olympiakos fans, who are in fraternal relations with Red Star fans, are in prisons in Greece. Another bad news for the arrested Croats is that they can spend up to a year and a half in pre-trial detention.

After everyone was ordered to remain in prison, the questioning of all those arrested was scheduled until Sunday evening, including the Croat who had a seizure during the arrest and therefore had to be transported to Evangelismos Hospital. Also, on Sunday it was announced in Greece that a video was found showing the killer of a Greek fan. “The attacker is tall and muscular and it is only a matter of time before the name of the perpetrator is released,” Greek media write.

