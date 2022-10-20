Original title: Klopp: We were not good enough to control the game in the second half, 1-0 in two consecutive games is absolutely no problem

Live it, October 20th. In a Premier League match early this morning, Liverpool defeated West Ham United 1-0. At the press conference after the game, Liverpool coach Klopp said that the team performed very well in the first half.

About the match result and team performance

Klopp: “I thought the first half was great, the penalty was a bad situation for us, but then the result was good because Alisson was able to save the penalty, but it still left A little bit of a bad taste, like we were lucky, but it wasn’t like that in the first half, we played a great game. We played great, we created chances and scored a great goal , also hit the post and Fabianski made a great save and block in a key area for West Ham. But we didn’t play well in the second half and that’s why the game became open.”

“Obviously we had our moments, but overall we weren’t good enough in the second half to control the game. If you can’t do that, West Ham are there, then long balls and set pieces, Ultimately, we need Alisson, we need Milner, we need something. Overall, I think we deserve the three points, it’s a tough time for all the teams, so you have to Results are achieved, and in three days, the next fight is already waiting. That’s how things are, and for now, everything is fine.”

On Nunes scoring his first Anfield goal

Klopp: “It’s important, in the last few games he’s scored a few goals, he’s at 100 per cent, not just stats. He felt a little bit of muscle at half-time. , but everything was fine and five minutes into the second half, I was just a little worried about his sprint and I don’t think we could take any chances, that’s why we made substitutions.”

“But West Ham are good at set pieces, so we need to have enough players to take the situation and that’s why we made two other substitutions. Eventually when we made the substitutions we were in control again. The game. It’s the Premier League, I don’t remember a single game in over seven years that was easy, it was definitely not easy tonight, but we played well enough.”

Is Nunes’ physical condition worth paying attention to?

Klopp: “No, no, no, I think we noticed that at the right time.”

Team regains its ability to win

Klopp: “No doubt, it’s just that it didn’t happen very often. We can’t get used to things like this – win big or not! It’s two 1-0 games in a row, it’s definitely not Question! It was a fantastic result. I know people hate it when I mention the wind, but it made the game tricky.”

“The ball was in the air and you could see that everyone was expecting Arnold to get the ball and then at the last second the ball changed direction and then it was one-on-one and Ben Rahma was obviously a good dribbling player. In these possible situations, you should keep the ball on the ground. I think we still have room to improve, that’s clear, that’s always the case.”

