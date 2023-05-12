Home » Knicks, coach Thibodeau speaking: Jalen Brunson? It’s just amazing
Unreal performance by Jalen Brunson in game 5 of the playoff series between the Knicks and the Heat, 38 points with 9 rebounds and 7 assists in 48 straight minutes, without setting foot on the bench.

Inevitable compliments from coach Thibodeau after the match: “What more can be said about this boy? He’s just amazing, an all-around player. Great leader. He plays with mental and physical toughness. Ability to think with the ball in hand, to drive. And again, the ability to get in tune with his teammates, to bring out the best in them. That’s what makes him special, and he keeps proving it match after match.”

Brunson in the playoffs is scoring 26.5 points with 5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

