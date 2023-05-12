Home » Average exchange rate of the euro 12 May 2023 | Info
Average exchange rate of the euro 12 May 2023

Average exchange rate of the euro 12 May 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Friday, May 12, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate of the dinar against the euro amounts to 117.29 dinars, which is a slight change compared to Thursday, announced the National Bank of Serbia. The dinar has maintained the same value against the euro as it did a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 0.3 percent, and has been unchanged since the beginning of the year.

The indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar was weaker by 0.7 percent and amounted to 107.5705 per dollar. The dinar is weaker against the dollar by 0.2 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 4.0 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is stronger by 2.4 percent.

