Kommt Farés Chaibi für Daichi Kamada?

Daichi Kamada will leave Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt. But there is one who could replace him. However, the candidate from France is not a bargain.

When Mario Götze comes from the depths of the room and plays the passes at his old place of work, which he can play like hardly anyone else at Eintracht, then maybe something can happen with the end of the series. With the end of the defeats that Frankfurt football professionals usually suffer when they go about their work in Dortmund.

Two victories in just 13 years – that’s more than sobering. And even the personal recommendation of Oliver Glasner is not necessarily enough to believe in success. Neither as a Wolfsburg nor as a Frankfurt coach did the coach win a point in the Bundesliga against Borussia. Seven games, seven defeats: Glasner’s record is depressing. That should change this Saturday evening (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) in the largest German football stadium – just as a lot has to change and will change at Eintracht.