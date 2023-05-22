Konečný defended his position in the executive committee of FIBA ​​Europe

The General Secretary of the ČBF Konečný was given a mandate for a second term. He was first elected to the committee four years ago. “For Czech basketball, in my opinion, it is also a thank you for the well-organized EuroBasket, because even at the current general meeting of FIBA Europe, a lot of people came up to me and congratulated me on a job well done within the European Championship,” said Konečný.
The experienced official received 44 votes. It was the second best result of all the candidates. “It is also a demonstration that we are doing our job well as a federation in Europe. It is a strengthening of our position, Europe wants to have us represented in the leadership,” Konečný added.