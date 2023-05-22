Home » Konečný defended his position in the executive committee of FIBA ​​Europe
Sports

Konečný defended his position in the executive committee of FIBA ​​Europe

by admin
Konečný defended his position in the executive committee of FIBA ​​Europe

The General Secretary of the ČBF Konečný was given a mandate for a second term. He was first elected to the committee four years ago. “For Czech basketball, in my opinion, it is also a thank you for the well-organized EuroBasket, because even at the current general meeting of FIBA ​​Europe, a lot of people came up to me and congratulated me on a job well done within the European Championship,” said Konečný.

The experienced official received 44 votes. It was the second best result of all the candidates. “It is also a demonstration that we are doing our job well as a federation in Europe. It is a strengthening of our position, Europe wants to have us represented in the leadership,” Konečný added.

See also  Jayson Tatum, record 51 points in a game-7. Embiid and Harden swept

You may also like

Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr sent off...

Butler and Adebayo dispense trust in everyone

for the senators, there are “not too many...

Inter: Barella and the air of the Premier...

The 2023 Suzhou Housing Construction System Workers Sports...

GIORDANO COTTUR, A TRIESTE SUBSCRIBER FOR THE PODIUM...

Football: Real-Star: “Racism is normal in La Liga”

Spalletti: “Future? It’s all clear, there’s only one...

Embarrassment on the pitch in Rome: a cell...

Only five thousand tickets? Nonsense. West Ham fans...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy