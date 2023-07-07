Home » Kontaveit’s career ends with a second round defeat
Sports

Kontaveit’s career ends with a second round defeat

by admin
Kontaveit’s career ends with a second round defeat

The career of former world number two Anett Kontaveit is over. The 6-1, 6-2 loss to Czech Marie Bouzkova in the second round of Wimbledon was the Estonian’s last game on Thursday. The 27-year-old had already announced before the tournament that Wimbledon would be her last appearance. Kontaveit has to stop because of disc problems.

IMAGO/Shutterstock/Simon Dael

Kontaveit won six WTA singles titles in her career. “There are a lot of emotions at the moment. It’s a mix of sadness, joy and relief,” said Kontaveit after the game.

More moreover in tableau men and tableau women

See also  Taekwondo Asian Championships Chinese team adds another gold

You may also like

British Grand Prix: Silverstone boss warns against ‘reckless’...

Tour de France: Pogacar strikes at the first...

Micky van de Ven: A ‘Cruyffian’ talent, a...

Hayley Ladd column: USA friendly is a huge...

the course of the seventh stage

Phoenix Suns, from Memphis come three second picks

Revival of Slavia: Caught like Lingr, slow on...

Bastian Schweinsteiger Blames Guardiola for Crisis in German...

Frattesi signs for Inter. Milan deflects on Reijnders...

Tour de France, in the sixth stage a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy