Kontaveit’s career ends with a second round defeat

The career of former world number two Anett Kontaveit is over. The 6-1, 6-2 loss to Czech Marie Bouzkova in the second round of Wimbledon was the Estonian’s last game on Thursday. The 27-year-old had already announced before the tournament that Wimbledon would be her last appearance. Kontaveit has to stop because of disc problems.

IMAGO/Shutterstock/Simon Dael

Kontaveit won six WTA singles titles in her career. “There are a lot of emotions at the moment. It’s a mix of sadness, joy and relief,” said Kontaveit after the game.

More moreover in tableau men and tableau women

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

