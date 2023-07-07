Whistleblower protection: Complete solution including ombudsperson

Whistleblower protection as such, also known as whistleblower protection, plays a decisive role in modern companies, and not just because of the Whistleblower Protection Directive of the European Union. It promotes a culture of transparency and accountability by ensuring that employees who learn of internal misconduct or irregularities can report it safely without fear of retaliation or a negative impact on their careers.

The primary purpose is to create an environment where injustices can be addressed without fear of reprisals. An effective system can also act as a deterrent to potential rule violations, as employees know that wrongdoing is likely to be reported. This helps to strengthen the compliance culture in the company and at the same time reduces the risk of legal problems and the associated costs.

Implementation in Germany

The German legislator has implemented the Whistleblower Protection Directive through the Whistleblower Protection Act in Germany. According to this, companies with more than 50 employees are obliged to introduce a whistleblower protection system from December 17, 2023 and to appoint an ombudsperson to receive confidential reports.

Use of the system: optional submission of suggestions for improvement

The introduction of such a system can be taken as an opportunity to create further internal improvements – be it processes or work processes or situations and working conditions. If you enable employees to contribute their own suggestions for improvement, you create a valuable tool to increase performance and efficiency. Employees are often the best source of innovative ideas because they are directly involved in work processes and workflows and can therefore identify potential areas for improvement. Involving employees in the improvement process also promotes a sense of appreciation and commitment. This inevitably leads to higher employee satisfaction and productivity. In addition, taking employee ideas into account enables better adaptation to changes and challenges in the market, which can create long-term competitive advantages.

