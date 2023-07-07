In Vietri, Siena and Naples, music consecrates the landscape

Listen to the audio version of the article

Music in the Italian landscape; and music that resonates in the churches for which it was written: two close concerts, one on the Amalfi Coast and the other in Naples in its great seventeenth century, when it was one of the European capitals. From the Roman center of Naples, where the music identified by an excellent formation such as the Neapolitan Chapel led by Antonio Florio resounds, to the Sienese fourteenth century with the Palazzo Chigi-Saracini, home of the Accademia Chigiana and its Festival, which this year rightly devotes a focus to the music of Luciano Berio.

Vietri sul Mare (SA)

On the 15th at the Villa Guariglia the Musica con Vista series continues, with the Vagues Saxophone Quartet presenting a fine program between Kurt Weill, George Gershwin, Astor Piazzolla and Leonard Bernstein. The villa is surrounded by a park with classic Mediterranean vegetation. Its terraced conformation is characteristic, as is the case for the entire Amalfi coast. In the background the sea, the villages perched on the walls of the Lattari Mountains. From the terraces, the gaze, starting from Raito and Albori, can run along the line of the horizon and arrive as far as Salerno. And when the day is clear it can be seen all the way down, towards the southernmost coast of the arm of the Gulf of Salerno. It is the fourth edition of the festival which, with forty concerts until 30 September, creates a musical journey in the gardens, cloisters and courtyards of historic houses and palaces which form an integral part of the identity and cultural heritage of our country

Siena

Until 2 September at the Accademia Chigiana over 100 appointments divided into 6 thematic itineraries decline the theme of the Festival, “Word”, in a wide range of concerts, musical theater and events, ranging from Renaissance and Baroque vocality to explorations of phonetics . It will be very nice to be able to listen closely to many works by Luciano Berio, to whom the festival pays a particularly significant tribute this year, to this composer and intellectual of absolute importance for the musical history of the twentieth century and of our time, on the twentieth anniversary of his death. Thirty compositions by Luciano Berio, who had a long and intense relationship with the Accademia Chigiana, of which he was a teacher and to which the Academy dedicated an important study conference in 2008, will be performed. We recall the concerts of July 14 (Cries of London), 17 (Natural), 20 (Circles, Différences, Visage), 21 (A-Ronne), 24 (Chants parallèles), 25 (Thema), among many.

Napoli

On the 10th a special occasion to return to the splendid Girolamini Church to listen to the Neapolitan Chapel with its director and founder Antonio Florio present a compelling program of sacred music by Gaetano Veneziano, one of the greatest sacred music authors of the Neapolitan School, fra ‘ 600 and 700. This concert concludes the first edition of “Tempo Armonico”, five appointments dedicated to Neapolitan sacred music of the Baroque age that took place right where the music was composed and resounded; a project that intended to enhance the priceless musical heritage preserved in the Girolamini Library and Monumental Complex. Luca Giordano, Guido Reni, Pietro da Cortona are just some of the great names of the artists who participated in the decorative enterprise of the Church, making it a unicum of harmony and richness, and making the monument a fundamental stop in the Baroque itineraries of the city.