The footballers of Bayer Leverkusen slipped through to the next round of the German Cup, two Czech players also helped to progress past third division Sandhausen. Goalkeeper Matěj Kovář and striker Adam Hložek played the entire game in the 5:2 win, Hložek scored the winning goal in the 85th minute with the score 2:2. “We need the entire squad in the season, every player,” Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said.

Share this: Facebook

X