Austrian ski jumper Stefan Kraft won the qualification for Saturday’s flight race in Vikersund and moved into second place in the standings of the prestigious Raw Air series. He reduced the loss to leader Halvor Egner Granerud to 22.4 points. The Norwegian representative finished third behind another Austrian, Michael Hayböck, who took care of the longest jump of the day with a performance of 239.5 meters.

