A 14-year-old boy, nicknamed “the chapito“, was arrested by the Mexican authorities for the murder of eight people related to the world of drug trafficking near Mexico City. According to reports from the Los Angeles Times, the federal department of public safety announced it yesterday. The young man, arrested together with an adult, would have opened fire from a motorcycle against a family in the suburb of Malhuacan last January 22nd. Seven other alleged gang members were arrested on drug trafficking charges. The victims were having a birthday party at the house at the time of the attack, which also resulted in the injuries of seven peopleincluding two children.

The boy’s name was not disclosed, but his nickname, “the chapito“, is a clear reference to the former king of drug trafficking, currently in prison in the US, Joaquin ‘El Chapo Guzman. The motive for the killings has not been made public, but Mexican drug gangs often engage in kidnapping and contract killings.