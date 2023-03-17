Home World Mexico kills eight at birthday party: 14-year-old nicknamed “El Chapito” arrested
World

Mexico kills eight at birthday party: 14-year-old nicknamed “El Chapito” arrested

by admin
Mexico kills eight at birthday party: 14-year-old nicknamed “El Chapito” arrested

A 14-year-old boy, nicknamed “the chapito“, was arrested by the Mexican authorities for the murder of eight people related to the world of drug trafficking near Mexico City. According to reports from the Los Angeles Times, the federal department of public safety announced it yesterday. The young man, arrested together with an adult, would have opened fire from a motorcycle against a family in the suburb of Malhuacan last January 22nd. Seven other alleged gang members were arrested on drug trafficking charges. The victims were having a birthday party at the house at the time of the attack, which also resulted in the injuries of seven peopleincluding two children.

The boy’s name was not disclosed, but his nickname, “the chapito“, is a clear reference to the former king of drug trafficking, currently in prison in the US, Joaquin ‘El Chapo Guzman. The motive for the killings has not been made public, but Mexican drug gangs often engage in kidnapping and contract killings.

Previous Article

Transparency International away from Russia: the NGO liquidated after Moscow declared it “unwanted”

next

See also  1,211 new deaths in Russia hit a single-day high-8world

You may also like

Donald Trump has also been readmitted to YouTube,...

Yes by Erdogan, white smoke on Finland in...

What is the International Criminal Court, its powers,...

Covid, new theory on the pandemic: the raccoon...

For Putin arrest warrant from The Hague: here’s...

Carlos Ann presents today “El disco negro” in...

Book club in Banja Luka | Magazine

Partizan in a series of defeats and bad...

The story of the former Hotel Elena, ex...

temperatures forecast for tomorrow, Saturday 18 March 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy