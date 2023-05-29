Udinese – Official timetable for the last day: all the details

Now the timetable for the last day of the championship is also official. That’s when Sottil’s team will take the field this Sunday

Udinese is ready for the last challenge of his championship. On one side there will be Andrea Sottil’s bianconeri and on the other those of Max Allegri. A match that promises to be really difficult for the Friuli Venezia Giulia team given that the team will have to do without several really important players. The match has been fixed this Sunday at 21:00. The Dacia Arena is preparing to be dressed up for the last match of this year and above all to greet the favorites who have given everything despite the various injuries and many problems. To date the challenge against the Old Lady lies ahead really prohibitive. Let’s see why.

The biggest problem (to date) is certainly a defense that needs to be completely rebuilt. Mister Sottil is really in great difficulty, given that he won’t have two thirds of the starting defense but above all no substitute available. To date, Udinese’s infirmary is more than full and those players who are not out due to injury are out due to a suspension. Difficult to find a square and build a three-man defense that can put the attack of the black and whites in Turin in difficulty, full of players with great qualities. Here’s how the Pozzo company could take the field.

The possible choices — To date the only certainty of defense is the Argentine nehuen perez. After him only many question marks arise. At the moment, one choice could be to lower the Brazilian Walace in defense and rely on a spring on the left or find a point of agreement with Rodrigo Becao. The situation is really difficult and Udinese’s line-up is completely unknown on Sunday at 21.00. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the outgoing market. There is a risk of a new Stryger Larsen case. The point on the Becao negotiation << See also The dead from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria are over 16 thousand

