Home Business Space travel: The German who knows how Elon Musk got to Mars
Business

Space travel: The German who knows how Elon Musk got to Mars

by admin
Space travel: The German who knows how Elon Musk got to Mars

WELT: Word is Elon Musk approached you. Did you hesitate?

king man: Elon came to my house in California and interviewed me. I only thought about it for a few milliseconds and then said yes. I knew he had money from the sale of PayPal and wanted to invest in rocket activities. I was interested. I want to take part, I told him.

WELT: You were technical staff number four at SpaceX, so you were there from the beginning. Most recently you were the main person responsible for safety at the start. What risks does Elon Musk take?

See also  Guosheng Securities gives LONGi an overweight rating: shipments are expected to grow significantly, actively deploy new battery technology routes – yqqlm

You may also like

Is it worth it? Guide to the Products...

Wednesday 22 March 2023: UN Water Conference

FAW Besturn M9 starts pre-sale, pre-sale price is...

Consequences for the corporate landscape – What does...

The alcoholic march for the bachelorette party that...

Amount of the surcharge, payment and entitlement at...

Europe in the red, Piazza Affari closes at...

China Home Prices Show Signs of Stabilization –...

Housing construction: January collapse heralds the next phase...

From Biella to Pinerolo, 700 Piedmontese Municipalities hire...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy